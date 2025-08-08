Akon returns to India: Grammy-nominated star announces electrifying 2025 tour

The wait is over — global music sensation Akon is officially set to return to India in 2025, sending fans into a frenzy. After months of anticipation, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker behind timeless tracks like “Smack That,” “Lonely,” and Bollywood favourite “Chammak Challo” from Ra.One, has announced a three-city tour that promises to be nothing short of iconic.

Brought to life by White Fox, with Percept Live as co-producer, the Akon India Tour 2025 will light up arenas on November 9 in Delhi, November 14 in Bengaluru, and November 16 in Mumbai. For three unforgettable nights, Akon will deliver a powerhouse performance that fuses his chart-topping hits with the magic of a live arena experience.

“India has always shown me so much love — it’s like a second home,” Akon shared in a statement. “The energy, the culture, the fans… it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special — let’s make history together!”

With tickets already in high demand, HSBC cardholders will enjoy early access from August 8 at 1 PM, while general ticket sales go live on August 10 at 10 PM exclusively via District by Zomato.

White Fox co-founder Aman Kumar added, “Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come.” As the countdown begins, social media is buzzing with nostalgic throwbacks, fan videos, and anticipation. Akon’s return is more than a concert — it’s a cultural moment for an entire generation that grew up dancing, dreaming, and falling in love to his music.