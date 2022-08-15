Alia Bhatt And Karan Johar Wish Brahmastra Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji On His Birthday

Bollywood's ace actors and cute couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to showcase a magical fairytale on the big screens with the Brahmastra movie. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens next month, the digital promotions are in full swing. Today being Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukerji's birthday, producer Karan Johar and the lead actress Alia Bhatt wished him with special posts and showered love on their dear buddy…



Alia Bhatt

Alia shared a few BTS pics from the sets of Brahmastra movie and wished the filmmaker jotting down, "happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby".

Karan Johar

Karan shared a beautiful pic with Ayan and they were seen relaxing! He also wrote, "Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance… I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins…. I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have … What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can't predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!!"

Going with the details of Brahmastra movie, the earlier released trailer showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the movie in four languages except for Hindi.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial is being produced by Karan Johar under the Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It is planned to be a trilogy and the first part 'Brahmastra: Shiva' will showcase the story of Shiva and Isha!