Alia Bhatt announces release date of ‘Jigra’ exactly one year ahead
The stunning actress Alia Bhatt, who recently graced the blockbuster “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” has unveiled an exciting new project in which she serves both as an actress and a producer.
Titled “Jigra,” this movie is currently in production and has once again become the talk of the town. Alia Bhatt took to her social media platforms to make a special announcement: “‘Jigra’ is scheduled for release on September 27, 2024, precisely one year from today.”
Directed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Vedang Raina in a significant role. Jigra is a collaborative effort between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, promising a blend of talent and creativity. The talented Achint Thakkar crafts the film’s musical score.