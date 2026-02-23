Alia Bhatt shines at BAFTA 2026 Awards, makes debut as presenter in London

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made a stunning international statement by attending the BAFTA Awards 2026 ceremony in London, where she marked her debut as a presenter. Her appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the prestigious event, drawing attention from fans, fashion critics, and global media alike.

For the red carpet, Alia chose a custom silver sequinned gown by Gucci, which reflected a soft, elegant shimmer under the lights. The outfit featured a subtle glow that enhanced her presence without being overpowering. She paired the gown with a light wrap to stay warm in the London weather and opted for minimal styling, keeping her hair neatly done and her makeup soft and refined. The understated elegance of her look was widely praised for its sophistication and international appeal.

Social media was abuzz soon after her appearance, with fans applauding her classy fashion choices and confident presence on such a major global platform. Many admired how she avoided heavy jewellery and excessive styling, allowing the gown and her natural grace to take center stage. Her red-carpet look was hailed as a perfect blend of glamour and simplicity.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt continues to stay busy with major film commitments. She is currently working on her upcoming projects Alpha and Love & War, keeping fans excited about what lies ahead. Balancing global appearances with big-ticket film projects, Alia continues to strengthen her position as one of India’s most influential and globally recognised stars.