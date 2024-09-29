Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ to conquer with Telugu release

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is set to expand its reach as it gears up for a Telugu release with Rana Daggubati onboard. Distributed by Asian Suresh Entertainment, the film's pan-India appeal is evident, with anticipation building across the country.

The Hindi trailer for Jigra launched this week, followed by the power-packed Telugu trailer unveiled today by Global Star Ram Charan, who wished the team success. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta expressed pride in collaborating with Rana Daggubati for the Telugu release, emphasizing their commitment to telling compelling stories that resonate nationwide.

Mehta stated, "Jigra promises to be a remarkable cinematic experience that transcends linguistic and regional boundaries. We’re thrilled to see the same excitement from Telugu audiences that we’ve witnessed across the country."

Rana Daggubati added, "Family is at the heart of Jigra, and that's a theme that transcends language. I'm proud to collaborate with Dharma Productions in bringing this film to the Telugu audience. With exceptional performances by Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, Jigra is a story rooted in family, appealing to audiences from all walks of life."

Alia Bhatt will be seen in a never-before action-packed role, and the anticipation is high. Produced by Dharma Productions, Jigra hits cinemas worldwide on October 11, continuing the production house's legacy of backing stories that resonate across India.