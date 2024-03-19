  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

All eyes on ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ special promo

All eyes on ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ special promo
x
Highlights

As Power Star Pawan Kalyan juggles his roles in politics and cinema, fans eagerly await the release of a special promo for his upcoming film, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.” With the film's makers hinting at a dialogue with a political undertone, excitement is building among fans for the teaser's official announcement.

Amidst his bustling political schedule, Tollywood icon Power Star Pawan Kalyan is effortlessly balancing his commitments in both politics and movies. While actively engaging in his political campaign due to the impending announcement of the Andhra Pradesh election date, Pawan Kalyan has also made time for his forthcoming film, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.”



Excitement reached a fever pitch recently when the makers of “Ustaad Bhagat Singh”unveiled plans to release a special promo for the film today. Anticipation is high among fans as they eagerly await the promo's release, which is expected to feature a dialogue infused with a political undertone. Fans are on the edge of their seats, awaiting the official announcement of the teaser release time from the film's creators.


In “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” rising star Sreeleela shares the screen with Pawan Kalyan as his love interest, under the adept direction of Harish Shankar. Produced by the esteemed Mythri Movie Makers, the film boasts music by the talented Devi Sri Prasad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X