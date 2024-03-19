All eyes on ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ special promo

Amidst his bustling political schedule, Tollywood icon Power Star Pawan Kalyan is effortlessly balancing his commitments in both politics and movies. While actively engaging in his political campaign due to the impending announcement of the Andhra Pradesh election date, Pawan Kalyan has also made time for his forthcoming film, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.”









Excitement reached a fever pitch recently when the makers of “Ustaad Bhagat Singh”unveiled plans to release a special promo for the film today. Anticipation is high among fans as they eagerly await the promo's release, which is expected to feature a dialogue infused with a political undertone. Fans are on the edge of their seats, awaiting the official announcement of the teaser release time from the film's creators.





In “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” rising star Sreeleela shares the screen with Pawan Kalyan as his love interest, under the adept direction of Harish Shankar. Produced by the esteemed Mythri Movie Makers, the film boasts music by the talented Devi Sri Prasad.

