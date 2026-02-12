All set for Lavanya Tripathi’s ‘Sathi Leelavathi’ March 6 release

The upcoming Telugu film ‘Sathi Leelavathi’, starring Lavanya Tripathi Konidela and Dev Mohan in the lead roles, has officially locked its release date for March 6. The film is produced by Naaga Mohan under the Durgadevi Pictures banner and presented by Anandi Art Creations, with direction by Tatineni Satya. A special event was held on Wednesday to announce the release date, where the cast and crew shared insights about the project.

Speaking at the event, Lavanya Tripathi revealed that the film holds special significance for her, as she began the project while pregnant and completed the shoot within just three months, thanks to the support of the director and producers. She praised co-stars Saptagiri and Dev Mohan, stating that their performances would leave a strong impression on audiences. Calling the film a complete entertainer, she urged audiences to watch it in theatres on March 6.

Director Tatineni Satya clarified that while the old ‘Sathi Leelavathi’ is a cult classic, the new film is not meant to be compared with it. A self-confessed fan of the original, he said the new version is a fresh take on contemporary husband-wife conflicts for the new generation, expressing hope that audiences would enjoy it as a family entertainer.

Producer Naaga Mohan, marking his debut as a producer, said the film will see a worldwide release and expressed confidence in audience and media support.

Actor Saptagiri echoed the optimism, stating that the film is designed as a full-fledged entertainer and hoping it would achieve success similar to the classic that inspired its title.