All You Need to Know About India's Victory at the 2023 Oscars with 'The Elephant Whisperers

India has achieved another milestone at the 95th Academy Awards as "The Elephant Whisperers" won in the Documentary Short Subject category, marking the country's first victory in this category. The film follows the story of a family who adopts two orphaned baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, showcasing the deep emotional bond that forms between the elephants and their caretakers. Produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, the film highlights the issues of conservation and the importance of protecting endangered species.

This is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the coveted Oscar to India. In 2019, her documentary "Period. End of Sentence" also won in the Documentary Short Subject category, shedding light on the stigma surrounding menstruation in rural India and the efforts to tackle it. Monga has once again proved her mettle in producing meaningful and impactful documentaries that resonate with audiences worldwide.

"The Elephant Whisperers" is a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to raise awareness on important issues. The film's win at the Oscars serves as a source of pride for India and reinforces the country's growing influence in the global film industry.