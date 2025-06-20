Icon Star Allu Arjun continues to make waves across the country, this time by breaking television viewership records with his blockbuster Pushpa 2. The film, directed by Sukumar, has already shattered box office records with an astounding ₹1800 crore collection following its December theatrical release. Now, the film has set another milestone—this time on Hindi television.

Despite being available on OTT platforms shortly after its release, the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 recently premiered on TV and garnered an impressive 5.1 TVR, reaching 5.4 crore viewers. This makes Pushpa 2 the most-watched film on Hindi television in recent times, overtaking TRP numbers of Bollywood blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal by a significant margin.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Pushpa 2 managed to achieve this dominance during the peak phase of IPL 2025, surpassing the cricket league’s viewership—an accomplishment very few films have achieved in recent memory.

Allu Arjun, who also received the Telangana State’s Gaddar Award for his powerful performance as Pushpa Raj, has firmly established himself as a pan-India superstar. His crossover success in the Hindi-speaking belt, traditionally dominated by Bollywood stars, marks a significant shift in audience dynamics and industry reach.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his next project with director Atlee, a collaboration that already has fans buzzing with excitement. If Pushpa 2 is any indication, his upcoming ventures are set to elevate his stardom to even greater heights.

Allu Arjun beats B-town biggies in Hindi TRP Records with ‘Pushpa 2’

Icon Star Allu Arjun continues to make waves across the country, this time by breaking television viewership records with his blockbuster Pushpa 2. The film, directed by Sukumar, has already shattered box office records with an astounding ₹1800 crore collection following its December theatrical release. Now, the film has set another milestone—this time on Hindi television.

Despite being available on OTT platforms shortly after its release, the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 recently premiered on TV and garnered an impressive 5.1 TVR, reaching 5.4 crore viewers. This makes Pushpa 2 the most-watched film on Hindi television in recent times, overtaking TRP numbers of Bollywood blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal by a significant margin.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Pushpa 2 managed to achieve this dominance during the peak phase of IPL 2025, surpassing the cricket league’s viewership—an accomplishment very few films have achieved in recent memory.

Allu Arjun, who also received the Telangana State’s Gaddar Award for his powerful performance as Pushpa Raj, has firmly established himself as a pan-India superstar. His crossover success in the Hindi-speaking belt, traditionally dominated by Bollywood stars, marks a significant shift in audience dynamics and industry reach.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his next project with director Atlee, a collaboration that already has fans buzzing with excitement. If Pushpa 2 is any indication, his upcoming ventures are set to elevate his stardom to even greater heights.