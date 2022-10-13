Allu Arjun dedicates prestigious award to Covid warriors

After winning the Best Actor award at Filmfare Awards South for his outstanding performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise', the star actor has won a prestigious award in the nation.

The Telugu actor became the first south Indian actor to win the prestigious award – Indian of the year 2022. The actor received the award in Delhi at the hands of minister Smriti Irani.

Speaking on the occasion, Allu Arjun says, "I would like to dedicate this award to the Covid warriors who supported us in the pandemic."

Coming to the work front, the actor is currently prepping for his next, 'Pushpa: The Rule' which is about to kickstart this month or next month. Sukumar is going to direct the film and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.