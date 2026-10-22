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Shots fired as clash breaks out in Delhi's Govindpuri, 3 injured
In Short
According to police, a PCR call was received regarding firing near Asha Kiran Apartment in Govindpuri.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, at least three people were injured after alleged firing and stabbing after a clash broke out between two groups at an apartment complex in Delhi's Govindpuri area, officials said on Thursday.
According to police, a PCR call was received regarding firing near Asha Kiran Apartment in Govindpuri.
The incident had triggered panic among residents of the locality.
Investigators said that two empty cartridges and two knives were recovered from the spot.
The injured have been identified as Sanju Bheshdhari alias Kumar Bheshdhari, Mansoor Alam, and Nitin.
Bheshdhari sustained a gunshot injury and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, while Mansoor Alam, 40, suffered minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital.
The third victim, Nitin, was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The nature of his injuries is being examined.
Police are working to identify and trace the accused. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation is underway.
In September, unidentified individuals opened fire outside three houses in Northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area and vandalised vehicles parked nearby, officials said.
The incident sparked concern among the residents. Police were subsequently informed and investigated the crime scene.
The shooting occurred in D-2 Block of the Nand Nagri police station area, where unidentified miscreants targeted three houses and opened fire indiscriminately. The families narrowly escaped.
A video showed unidentified attackers firing and pelting stones.
Speaking to IANS, a local said that about 50 unidentified people attacked her home. All of them were wearing masks.
"We know who these people are. A dispute arose seven years ago regarding my daughter. Since then, there has been frequent firing and stone pelting outside my house. My sons have been beaten up. We are threatened with false cases. I am also told that they'll shoot my children," the woman said.
"Even late on Friday night, three of our houses were attacked. There was firing and stones were pelting. All the family members were upstairs. If we hadn't been upstairs, someone could have lost their life. Our children are in constant danger," she added.
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