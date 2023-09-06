Allu Arjun in ‘Jawan!’: Actor’s digital team confirms the news

The highly anticipated Bollywood film “Jawan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is ready to hit theaters worldwide tomorrow. The movie has gained immense anticipation as it is the film after the blockbuster “Pathaan” and the actor collaborated with Kollywood filmmaker Atlee for the first time. This cinematic spectacle is slated for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.









Social media has been buzzing for months that the National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun would make a cameo appearance in “Jawan.” Fans are eager to see the “Pushpa” actor with King Khan in one frame. However, today, it was officially confirmed Allu Arjun is not part of the film. His digital team says that he is not making a cameo in this action-packed drama.









The star-studded cast of “Jawan” includes Nayanthara as the female lead and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo appearance. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a powerful antagonist role. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra played some pivotal roles. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The promotional content which was released by the movie’s team is already trending in social media handles.

















