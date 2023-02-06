Allu Arjun receives cutest gift from his sweetest soul

Allu Arjun, the Icon Star of Tollywood, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming biggie, a sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The movie has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The latest to know is that the star actor's son Allu Ayaan gifted the Pushpa actor a lorry toy and wrote 'Pushpa' on it. The toy's pic has been shared by Allu Arjun online. He captioned, "Cutest Gift from my sweetest soul Ayaan chinni babu."

Allu Arjun will join the sets of Pushpa 2 in the upcoming schedule about to happen in RFC, Hyderabad. Mythri Movie Makers producing this biggie on a massive scale. Devi Sri Prasad will provide tunes for this flick.