Allu Arjun, Security, and Sandhya Theatre Charged After 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Stampede

On Thursday, police filed a case against actor Allu Arjun, his security team, and the staff of Sandhya Theatre at RTC Crossroads after a stampede during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’

The stampede led to the death of Revathi, a 32-year-old woman, and her 9-year-old son, Sritej, was seriously injured and hospitalized.

The police said that no one informed the public about Allu Arjun’s arrival at the theatre, which led to a huge crowd gathering.

Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre with his security team, and as fans tried to enter with him, his guards started pushing them away. This made the situation worse and caused a stampede. Many people rushed into the auditorium, creating chaos.

Revathi’s family filed a police complaint blaming the actor, his security team, and the theatre staff for the tragedy.

The police promised that action would be taken against the people responsible. They have been charged under laws for causing hurt and homicide not amounting to murder.

The police had to use lathi-charge (baton charge) to control the crowd, which led to the stampede.

Revathi and her son got caught in the crowd and fell unconscious. Police had to rush in and perform CPR on both of them. While Revathi passed away at the hospital, her son survived and is still being treated. The police believe Revathi died from suffocation rather than physical injury.

Even after the incident, the movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ continued to screen at the theatre, but with heavy police presence. Some political groups protested, demanding justice for Revathi's family, and were later taken away by the police.

This tragic event has raised concerns about crowd control and safety during such high-profile events.