Allu Arjun's Birthday Surprise: Get Ready for the First Glimpse of Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's fans are eagerly awaiting his return as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2. Filming for this Sukumar-directed project began in August 2022, and the team has already completed two important schedules in Hyderabad and Vizag. Following the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise, expectations for Pushpa: The Rule are higher than ever before. Allu Arjun is planning to release the first glimpse of Pushpa 2 on his 41st birthday, which falls on April 8.

A source shared, "Allu Arjun wants to make his birthday special for his fans and so, he has decided to release the first teaser look or a small glimpse on his birthday, to be decided depending on the final output. Allu Arjun will have low-key birthday celebrations with his close friends and family at his home in Hyderabad."



Meanwhile, Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Pushpa 2 is bigger and better than its predecessor. The first part of Pushpa left a lasting impact on the audience, with its music, power-packed dialogues, and action scenes. As previously reported, Pushpa 2 is set to release in March-April 2024, and will feature the continuing clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil), with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.



Allu Arjun is currently filming for the movie in Hyderabad after completing a 10-day shoot schedule in Vizag. He recently posted a picture of himself posing at Vizag beach and expressed his gratitude with the caption "thank you."













In addition to Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are reportedly planning to team up for the fourth time, following their successful collaborations on Julayi, S/o Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. While nothing has been officially announced, Trivikram has reportedly impressed Allu Arjun with an intriguing story idea. The actor-director duo shares a special bond and has delivered several blockbuster hits together.