Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' Russian Trailer Is Out

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun and classic director Sukumar teamed up for 'Pushpa: The Rise' movie and it turned into a blockbuster with amazing collections. Now, the team is busy with the shooting of the next part 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Off late, the makers stated that the movie will be released in Russia too and now they released the trailer in the Russian language. As the grand release is planned on 8th December, 2022, they are trying to keep up the buzz ahead of the release.

The makers launched the Russian trailer on their Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "#PushpaTheRise Russian language trailer out now - https://youtu.be/PLvfXBSoUr4 Special premieres with team on Dec 1st at Moscow & Dec 3rd at St. Petersburg. #PushpaInRussia from Dec 8th Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @4SeasonsCreati1".

The trailer is all awesome and showcases a glimpse on how Pushpa being a labour transforms into the smuggler king!

Well, Rahsmika Mandanna is seen speaking about the movie and announcing the release date of the movie in Russia.

Speaking about the movie, Pushpa is being made in two parts and the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on 17th December, 2021. It had Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Allu Arjun essayed the role of a red gold smuggler Pushpa Raj. The first part showcased his journey of success as how he grew from being daily labour to the biggest smuggler in his area! Rashmika is seen as Srivalli and essayed a complete de-glamour role.

The plot deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Anasuya was seen as Dakshayani, Sunil essayed the role of Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.