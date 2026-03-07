Allu Sirish ties knot to Nayanika in a grand ceremony

Actor Allu Sirish married his long-time girlfriend Nayanika in a grand wedding ceremony held in Hyderabad on March 6, drawing widespread attention from the Telugu film industry. The elegant event was attended by several prominent personalities from cinema and politics, making it one of the most talked-about celebrations in Tollywood this year.

Sirish, the younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun and son of noted producer Allu Aravind, shared the joyous news with fans through his Instagram account shortly after the wedding. The actor looked regal in a finely embroidered ivory sherwani, while the bride, Nayanika, looked radiant in a traditional saree in shades of gold and pink, complemented by elegant jewellery.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Prominent members of the Telugu film fraternity such as Ram Charan, megastar Chiranjeevi, actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, and Varun Tej were also present to bless the couple.

According to sources close to the family, Sirish and Nayanika began their relationship in 2023. The couple later announced their engagement on October 31, 2025, which was celebrated with close friends and family members. Their wedding ceremony continued the celebrations with traditional rituals and a festive atmosphere.

Following the wedding, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans and celebrities alike, wishing the newlyweds happiness and a prosperous life together.



















