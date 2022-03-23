Alluri Sita Rama Raju : Unknown Facts about great Manyam Dora

The upcoming Telugu film RRR starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan has created quite a buzz around. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film is based on the story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Who was Sri Alluri Seetarama Raju?

Sri Alluri Seetarama Raju was an Indian revolutionary who gave his life to rescue the country from British oppression. Born on July 4, 1897 to Venkata Rama Raju (his father who was a photographer by profession) and Suryanarayanamma, he soon became the bread earner for his family after the demise of his father.

Sri Alluri Seetarama Raju met Sri Madduri Annapurnayya, a well-known liberation fighter, and Rallapalli Atchuta Ramayya, a renowned scholar, while pursuing his studies in Kakinada. At the age of 15, he moved to Visakhapatnam to further his education. Despite his lack of interest in education, he was quite interested in learning more about India's political situation at the time.

Thousands of Gond tribals gave their lives for their homeland during the first struggle of independence in 1857. Sri Alluri Seetarama Raju travelled deep into Gond land's jungles to meet tribals and encourage them to fight for India's independence and fight against British's exploitation. He encouraged and unified tribal gangs and taught them guerilla warfare tactics, and soon became a nightmare for the British.

On August 22, 1922, his tribal army began their fight by raiding three police stations in three days: Chintapalli Police Station, Krishnadevipeta Police Station, and Rajavommangi as a part of Rampa Rebellion. His activities alarmed the British Army and there was warrant to arrest Sri Alluri Seetarama Raju. He fought the British Army for about two years (1922–1924) but the British forces ultimately captured him in the Chintapalle forests, where he was subsequently chained to a tree and shot on 7 May 1924 in the village of Koyyuru.