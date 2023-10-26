Amala Paul said ‘yes’; check-out who the groom is?

Mollywood actress Amala Paul, well known for her roles in Allu Arjun’s “Iddarammayilatho,” “Love Failure” with Siddharth, “Raghuvaran B Tech” with Dhanush, “Nayak” with Ram Charan and more, turned another year older today, and it is a special day in her life.

The actress has given her approval to the wedding proposal made by her long-time beau, Jagat Desai. He shared a video of the birthday celebration, followed by a wedding proposal. She said ‘Yes!’ with a kiss when he kneeled down before her, and the video quickly went viral.

As a reminder, Amala Paul was previously married to director AL Vijay in 2014 but separated from him in 2017 for personal reasons. Now, she is starting a new relationship. On the professional front, she has a Malayalam movie titled “Dvija” in her pipeline.



