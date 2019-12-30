American Telugu Association ATA VEDUKALU-2019

American Telugu Association (ATA) will be conducting ATA Vedukalu (cultural and charity activities) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. ATA Vedukalu activities start on December 11th and ends with Grand Finale program at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad on December 29th, 2019. Since last 30 years, ATA has been conducting ATA Vedukalu in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. The aim of ATA Vedukalu 2019 is to have continued presence, connectivity, and communication amongst the Telugu people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and USA, to keep our culture and heritage intact and to assist and promote literary, cultural, educational, social, economic, health and community activities in both Telugu states.

President: Parmesh Bheemreddy

Chairman, Vedukalu: Bhuvanesh Boojala

American Telugu Association (ATA) Vedukalu at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad

December 29, 2019

American Telugu Association (ATA) established in 1990 is one of the oldest and largest associations for about 1 million (10 lakhs) Telugu origin people in the United States. The main purpose of the organization is to assist and promote Literary, cultural, educational, social, economic, health and community activities of the people of Telugu origin in the US and Canada. ATA conducts Vedukalu in Telugu states every other year. This year we conducted various activities' from December 4 th through 28 th in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. About 50 ATA members have travelled from the US to conduct these activities.

The activities include:

· Medical Camps in multiple villages attended by thousands of families

· Skill Development to tenth and intermediate passed candidates in Vocational areas in coordination with TATA Company India that trained over 1000 people and provided access to immediate employment

· Business Seminars in Vizag and Hyderabad to improve business Relationships between the US and Indian entrepreneurs and provide Investment in telugu states. Met with multiple startup companies to Provide mentoring and financial support

· Education Seminar in coordination with US Consulate and Telangana State Higher Education Council to help students aspiring for higher education in The US and Canada

· School development activities in about 20 villages to improve infrastructure Such as bathrooms, water facilities, school supplies, school furniture and Over 100 merit scholarships

· Support to Residential School for Hearing Impaired to buy speech therapy Kits and sponsoring individual students

· Conducting International Literary Seminar at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University

ATA will be conducting Charity programs; Business Seminars in Hyderabad & Vizag, Educational Seminar, and Employment based skill development/Job Mela in 4 different districts, ATA Sahitya Sadassu in Telugu University, Cultural programs in Eluru, and ATA Sanscruthika Mahotsavalu in Ravindra Bharathi on Sunday December 29th, from 3pm-9pm in Ravindra Bharathi. Today on 29 th December we are conducting the closing ceremony of ATA

Vedukalu at Ravindra Bharathi that includes awards to eminent people in various Fields. Cultural programs and life time achievement award to Krishnam Raju garu.

Awards List





Krishnam Raju Life Time Achievement



Bandaru Dattatreya Public Service Neeraj Sampathy Business and Sports Sri Kala Krishna Performing Arts Ashwini Rathod Performing Arts Rahul Sipligunj Music Komanduri Ramachary Music Katnam Gangadhara Tilak Community and Humanitarian Soudhamini Prodduturi Women Empowerment Sri Krishnamaneni Papa Rao Social Service



