Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan Share Memorable Moments on KBC 16 Promo

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, is all set to turn 82 on October 11, 2024, and the celebrations have already begun on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 16. A recent promo of the iconic quiz show, which aired just ahead of his birthday, showcases a special moment with Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan joining the megastar on the set. The clip captures an emotional yet joyous celebration, reflecting Big B's unparalleled legacy in the film industry.

The promo opens with contestants on Kaun Banega Crorepati showering Amitabh Bachchan with heartfelt birthday wishes. One contestant even dedicated a touching poem, while another performed a rap, paying tribute to the actor's decades-long reign as one of Bollywood's most loved stars.

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars himself, joined the celebration by dancing to one of Amitabh’s most iconic tracks, “Jumma Chumma De De.” In a moment that highlighted the respect Aamir holds for Big B, he asked the audience a poignant question:

"Jab mein chota tha, tab superstar kaun tha? (When I was young, who was the superstar?)"

The crowd responded in unison, chanting Amitabh Bachchan’s name. Aamir then followed up with another question,

"Ab jab mein buddha ho raha hu, tab superstar kaun hai? (Now, as I’m growing old, who is still the superstar?)"

Once again, the audience echoed Big B’s name, reaffirming his enduring status as the undisputed king of Bollywood.

In another promo shared earlier by the KBC makers, Aamir and his son Junaid Khan were seen sitting on the iconic hot seat alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The three stars engaged in lighthearted banter, offering fans a glimpse of the camaraderie between them. Aamir’s admiration for Big B shone through, as the two exchanged humorous remarks, making for an entertaining moment on the show. Junaid Khan, making his presence felt, also added to the fun, creating a memorable on-screen appearance for the trio.

Even at 82, Amitabh Bachchan shows no signs of slowing down. On the professional front, he is gearing up for his next big release, ‘Vettaiyan,’ a Tamil film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which hits theatres on October 10, 2024, boasts a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

Vettaiyan has already generated considerable buzz, especially with the dynamic combination of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, two of Indian cinema’s most legendary figures, sharing the screen. Fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration, which promises to be a cinematic spectacle.