‘Ammaadi’from ‘Hi Nanna’ experiences new chapter of love

Natural Star Nani’s movies will usually have chartbuster albums. Likewise, his upcoming Pan India film “Hi Nanna” directed by Shouryuv also has an album comprising different genres of songs. Already, first two songs of the movie received a thumping response. The third single “Ammaadi” from the movie is out now.



The song begins with Mrunal Thakur who is about to give her performance revealing it’s their 3rd anniversary. “This song is a special one dedicated to my husband. He’s as usual running late. The song is in my mother tongue Telugu,” says she.

The song then shows Nani and Mrunal’s sweet and adorable love story that calls for a big celebration. From their wedding day to the wonderful days together in their early days of marriage, experience a new chapter of love, in this soulful melody. Nani and Mrunal’s delightful chemistry added a new layer of enchantment.

Hesham Abdul Wahab gave another pleasing number that connects instantly for its soothing composition. Like the first two songs, this one will be another blockbuster song in the album. Krishna Kanth penned lyrics that are catchy and meaningful, whereas the vocals of KaalaBhairava and Shakthisree Gopalan are expressive.

The Pan India movie produced on a large scale by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on Vyra Entertainments will see Baby Kiara Khanna playing an important role.

Sanu John Varughese ISC is the cinematographer, while Praveen Anthony is the editor and AvinashKolla is the production designer. Satish EVV is the executive producer.

“Hi Nanna” is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 7th.