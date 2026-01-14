‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ review

Rating: 3/5

After nearly three years since the blockbuster Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty, Naveen Polishetty returns to the big screen with Anaganaga Oka Raju, backed by Sithara Entertainments. With Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and a festive setup, the film arrives with solid expectations. Does Naveen live up to his “Star Entertainer” tag once again? Here’s a closer look.

Story

Raju (Naveen Polishetty) is the grandson of Gouravapuram zamindar Gokaraju, a family that has lost its wealth but clings to its pride. Humiliated at a relative’s wedding, Raju decides that marrying into a rich family is the solution to all his problems. His search leads him to Charulatha (Meenakshi Chaudhary), the daughter of wealthy Bhupatiraju from Peddapalem. Raju falls for her instantly and cleverly orchestrates situations to win her heart. The marriage happens, but instead of solving his problems, it opens the door to a new set of challenges. What unfolds in Peddapalem forms the crux of this light-hearted entertainer.

Performances

Naveen Polishetty shoulders the film effortlessly with his impeccable comic timing, charm, and energy. From romance and humour to brief action and emotional moments, he handles everything with ease. Meenakshi Chaudhary looks refreshing and delivers a neat performance, adapting well to the tonal shift between halves. Rao Ramesh feels underused, while the supporting cast largely functions as comic support.

Technicalities

Debutant Maari does a commendable job in maintaining the film’s pace and extracting laughs, even within a predictable storyline. The screenplay keeps the narrative engaging despite familiar tropes. Yuvraj’s cinematography is decent, though the Godavari backdrop could have been captured with more finesse. Mickey J Meyer’s music works reasonably well, with a couple of songs standing out. Editing is serviceable, though the initial setup feels slightly stretched. Overall, Anaganaga Oka Raju is a breezy festive entertainer driven largely by Naveen Polishetty’s star power.

Analysis

With just three films, Naveen Polishetty has built a strong brand, setting high expectations for fun-filled entertainers. Anaganaga Oka Raju largely meets those expectations and also surprises with a mild emotional touch in the final act. Naveen clearly dominates the film with his effortless humour and screen presence, turning it into a near one-man show. While actors like Rao Ramesh could have been used more effectively, the steady flow of entertainment leaves little room for complaint. The first half breezes along with comedy-driven narration and well-shot songs, while the second half adds light political humour and emotion. Overall, it’s an enjoyable festive watch powered by Naveen’s performance.