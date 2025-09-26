‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ teaser promises a laugh riot this Sankranti

Actor Naveen Polishetty is back to his comedic best, and the teaser of his upcoming film Anaganaga Oka Raju suggests a festive entertainer tailor-made for Sankranti audiences.

The teaser kicks off with a hilarious spoof on a jewelry commercial, featuring Naveen alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary. Their playful banter and sparkling comic timing instantly set the tone, leaving viewers in splits. The parody has already gone viral, turning the teaser into a hot topic across social media.

Beyond the spoof, the teaser offers a quick montage of vibrant festival energy. Packed with comedy, romance, colorful sets, and larger-than-life moments, it positions Naveen as both the film’s driving force and the face of Sankranti celebrations. His effortless wit and charismatic screen presence shine through, raising expectations for a laugh-packed spectacle.

Early reactions from fans and cinephiles describe the teaser as “hilarious,” “energetic,” and “a sure-shot festive blockbuster.” With just over a minute of footage, the promo has managed to turn anticipation into full-blown frenzy.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, in association with Srikara Studios, Anaganaga Oka Raju marks the directorial debut of Maari. Naveen Polishetty has also contributed to the writing, alongside his creative team. The film features music by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography by J Yuvraj, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya backing the project.

With the teaser striking the right chord, Anaganaga Oka Raju is shaping up to be one of Sankranti’s most awaited releases.