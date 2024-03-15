Anand Deverakonda starrer ‘Duet’ teases fans with intriguing character poster

Talented actor Anand Deverakonda is set to grace the silver screen once again, this time under the prestigious banner of Studio Green productions, in the upcoming film titled "Duet." Penned and directed by Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan, the project's shooting is swiftly progressing, promising an exciting cinematic experience for audiences.





In celebration of Anand Deverakonda's birthday, the production team unveiled an eye-catching poster, offering fans a glimpse into the film's narrative. The poster features Anand in the role of Madhan, captured in a moment of contemplation as he gazes upward. Intriguingly, Ritika Nayak's image is superimposed over his heart area in a corridor, symbolizing the theme of love and adding depth to the poster's visual narrative.









This captivating character poster has sparked curiosity among fans, hinting at the depth and complexity of the film's storyline. With the first look set to be unveiled soon, anticipation for "Duet" continues to build. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the esteemed Studio Green Banner, the film promises a lavish production on a grand scale, with Mathura Sridhar Reddy serving as co-producer.









As fans eagerly await further details, "Duet" stands poised to captivate audiences with its intriguing premise and talented ensemble cast. Stay tuned for more updates as the film's journey unfolds.

