Ananya Nagalla unveils first single from ‘23’

After winning hearts with Mallesham and 8 AM Metro, acclaimed director Raj R is returning with yet another compelling film titled 23, inspired by real-life events. Backed by Studio 99 and distributed by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film stars Teja and Tanmayi in lead roles, with Venkat Sidda Reddy onboard as the executive producer.

The teaser of 23 has already made waves, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences. Adding to the growing buzz, the film’s first single “KosiKoyyangane” was recently launched by actress Ananya Nagalla. The track, composed by Mark K. Robin, pulses with raw, rustic energy that complements the gritty tone of the film.

Lyricist Warangal Shankar brings an intense vibe to the song with powerful lyrics, while singer RelaJaan’s high-octane vocals elevate the energy even further. The visuals feature impressive rustic dance sequences performed by the lead pair, enhancing the track's earthy and grounded appeal.

Visually, 23 also promises a striking cinematic experience, thanks to the efforts of cinematographer Sunny Kurapati. Editor Anil Temple and art director Lakshman Yele round out the strong technical team working behind the scenes.

With its unique narrative drawn from real events, an energetic musical score, and a promising ensemble, 23 looks set to deliver a raw and emotionally resonant cinematic experience. Audiences are now eagerly awaiting the film’s release, with expectations riding high after its impactful promotional content.