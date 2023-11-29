Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu likely to visit Tirumala tomorrow

Live
Just In
Highlights
Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirumala tomorrow.
Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirumala tomorrow. He will leave Hyderabad at 2.25 pm and reach Tirupati by a special flight at 3.50 pm.
Chandrababu will reach Tirumala at 5 pm and stay at the guest house. Chandrababu's family will have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Friday morning. Chandrababu will leave Renigunta Airport at 11.30 am and reach Gannavaram Airport at 12.40 pm. Chandrababu will reach Undavalli residence at 1.30 pm.
As the TDP Chief has got the regular bail in the skill development case, he is likely to start his political activity soon in Andhra Pradesh and ahead of it, the former Chief Minister will be visiting Tirumala tomorrow.
