Aneet Padda to begin shooting for Shakti Shalini in March

Mumbai : Rising star Aneet Padda, who captured audiences with her breakthrough performance in the musical romance Saiyaara, is set to commence filming for her next project, Shakti Shalini, in March. The production comes from Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and forms part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, a growing franchise blending humour with supernatural themes.

Insiders reveal that although shooting was originally scheduled to begin in January, pre-production work required additional time, pushing the start of principal photography into early spring. Sources describe the initial schedule as a “marathon,” signalling the ambitious nature of the film’s shooting plan.

Reports also indicate that Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa is likely to be cast opposite Padda, fuelling anticipation over their on-screen pairing. Neither the makers nor the cast have formally confirmed details of the characters or narrative.

While the director’s name has not been officially announced, industry chatter suggests that Aditya Sarpotdar, known for his work on Thamma, is expected to helm the project. The film is understood to offer a distinctive mix of drama, horror and comedy, setting it apart from previous entries in the universe.

Shakti Shalini marks a significant step in Padda’s early career, showcasing her versatility as she transitions from romantic drama to a genre-hybrid feature. The film is slated for release on December 24, 2026, positioning it as a key title for the festive season.

Industry observers see this move as part of a broader strategy to establish Padda as one of the leading young talents in Indian cinema, capitalising on her success in Saiyaara and expanding her footprint across diverse film genres.