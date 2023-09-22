Anil Kapoor’s poster from ‘Animal’ creates much more curiosity

Live
Bollywood star hero Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the gangster action drama “Animal.”
Bollywood star hero Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the gangster action drama “Animal.” The expectations around the film were at top after the release of some promotional content and being the film after “Kabir Singh” (Hindi remake of ‘Arjun Reddy’) of the director Sandeep Reddy Vangais also a reason for the hype around the film. The director also stated that he will show everyone how a violent movie will be through “Animal.”
While audiences are looking forward to witnessing the intense avatar of Ranbir, makers dropped the intriguing first-look poster of Anil Kapoor. The actor seated in a chair gives a serious stare, and we can see wounds on his body. Anil Kapoor’s character is named Balbir Singh, and he plays the father of Ranbir.
RashmikaMandanna is the female lead. The film’s teaser will come out on 28th September. Animal is a joint production venture of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures banners. This Ranbir starrer releases on December 1 in major Indian languages.