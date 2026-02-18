Anil Ravipudi launches Satyadev’s new film

Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi gave the ceremonial first clap for hero Satyadev Kancharana and heroine Faria Abdullah’s new film under the banner of Trishul Visionary Studios.

Satyadev, known for his versatile filmography, has begun work on his new film, which marks his 15th project as a lead actor. The film is being produced by B. Narendra Reddy under the Trishul Visionary Studios banner. Director Lakshminarayana Puttamchetty is helming the project with a complete entertainer script, while Faria Abdullah plays the female lead.

The movie was grandly launched today with a traditional pooja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Anil Ravipudi attended the event as the chief guest and gave the ceremonial first clap on the lead pair. Young producer Vamsi Nandipati switched on the camera, and director Lakshminarayana Puttamchetty directed the first shot.

Speaking at the event, Vamsi Nandipati said, “My friend, producer Narendra, is coming up with another promising film. Hero Satyadev is acting in an out-and-out entertainer. This film will become the biggest blockbuster of his career. I will speak again about the success this film is going to achieve. I am confident that this movie will also bring great recognition to director Lakshminarayana. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Director Lakshminarayana Puttamchetty said, “Many people are asking about the genre of our film. This is a movie that will bring smiles to everyone’s faces. We will soon begin regular shooting. Ram Miriyala is composing excellent music for our film. This is the first time he is scoring music for a complete feature film. I hope this turns out to be a major hit in Satyadev’s career. Thank you to the guests and media friends who came here to support us.”

Music director Ram Miriyala said, “This is a beautiful project for all of us. I am happy to work with Satyadev anna. We have already completed two songs, and they have come out very well. Along with us, the audience will thoroughly enjoy the music of this film.”