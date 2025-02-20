Anil Ravipudi Unveils ‘Shivangi’ First Look

Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi launches Anandi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Devaraj Bharani Dharan, Naresh Babu P, First Copy Movies – Production No. 1: 'Shivangi' stunning first look – Movie to be grandly released on March 7th

'Shivangi' is a powerful women-centric film directed by Devaraj Bharani Dharan and produced by Naresh Babu P. under the banner of First Copy Movies, starring Anandi and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles. John Vijay and Dr. Koya Kishore play key roles.

Today, the first look poster of this film was launched by blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi. The first look hints at how powerful and sensational the story is going to be.

Anandi looks stunning in a black lungi and shirt, sitting dynamically on a sofa with her eyes on her legs. 'Shivangi' promises a groundbreaking narrative in women-centric cinema. The first look has generated significant curiosity about the film.

AH Kashif and Ebenezer Paul are composing the music, while Bharani K. Dharan is serving as the DVP. Raghu Kulkarni is the art director.

The film has reached the final stages of post-production, and the makers have announced that it will be released on March 7th.