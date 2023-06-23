‘Animal’ showcases the bond between father, son

Popular director Sandeep Reddy Vanga teamed up with T-Series once again for his film titled “Animal.” Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role in the film. There have been many rumors about the film’s story but the makers maintained silence about the same.

“Animal” boasts an impressive star cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father in the film. “Animal” is billed to be an intense yet powerful gangster drama. The film also carries strong emotional elements for families. The film revolves around the relationship between a father and son, portrayed by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively.

The sources say that the film will explore the dynamics of the son-father relationship as something never seen before on the big screen. The film’s plot explores the extent to which a character goes for his father. Also, the film promises to deliver a mix of action, romance, revenge, drama, thrill, and music. “Animal” will be a significant pan-Indian release, with plans for it to be released in multiple languages nationwide.