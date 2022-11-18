  • Menu
Anjali's latest action drama 'Jhansi' grabs OTT audience attention

Starring Anjali in an action oriented titular role, her latest Webseries 'Jhansi' is being loved on OTT. Directed by Thiru, Krishna has produced this psychological action drama under Tribal Horse Entertainments.

Streaming on Hotstar from Nov 27th, Anjali is seen performing jaw-dropping action sequences flawlessly. Scoring 0.66 reach by the interest of 3.25 Million Unique viewers 'Jhansi' stands 2nd in Top Web Show ratings.

The action stunts are acclaimed to be the best in it were choreographed by Yannick Ben who choreographed "Family Man" Webseries. Besides Anjali, Abram, Adarsh Balakrishna, Samyuktha Harnad, Chandini Chowdary, Sharanya, Raj Arjun, Kalyan Master, Mumaith Khan played key roles in this successful webseries.

