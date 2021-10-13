Annatthe: Highest price for Telugu dubbing!

Superstar Rajinikanth is playing the lead role in the upcoming film Annatthe. Siva is the director of the movie. Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushboo, Meena, and others are a part of the film. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, the film's Telugu rights are sold for 12 Cr rupees.

We hear that the makers are spending good money in getting a quality dubbing output of the film. The film unit is extremely confident about the film's success. The film unit is planning a big release in multiple languages.

D Imman is the film's music director. Kalanidhi Maran is producing the film under Sun Pictures production house. Most likely, the film will have a grand release on 4th November. The makers are planning to release the teaser soon. More details of the film will be out soon!