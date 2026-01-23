‘Anomie’ breaks new ground with advanced sound design technology

Director Riyas Marath’s much-anticipated Malayalam crime thriller Anomie, starring Rahman and Bhavana in lead roles, is making headlines for a significant technical milestone. According to the film’s makers, Anomie has become the first Indian film to use the internationally acclaimed sound design software Sound Particles, a tool previously employed in Hollywood blockbusters such as Dune, Oppenheimer, and Weapons.

The film’s official Instagram handle recently shared a video clip featuring Bhavana, who spoke about the unique technical achievement. In the video, the actress revealed that the Sound Particles team has officially confirmed Anomie as the first Indian project to use the software, adding that the film is designed to be a powerful theatrical experience driven by immersive sound.

Originally scheduled for release on January 30, Anomie is now set to hit theatres on February 6. Expectations for the film have been running high ever since the makers unveiled an intense teaser last week. The teaser opens with a chilling voiceover reflecting on humanity’s fear of death, accompanied by grim visuals involving police officers in action. Another Malayalam narration reinforces the theme, stating that death is mankind’s greatest fear.

Rahman is seen playing a police officer locked in a psychological battle with a mysterious antagonist, at one point calling him a “psychopath,” a claim the unseen voice coldly denies. Bhavana’s character adds to the intrigue by suggesting that the suspect either knows the killer’s identity or is the killer himself. The teaser hints at a high-stakes manhunt to capture a ruthless criminal.

Alongside Rahman and Bhavana, the film features Shebin Benson, Vishnu Agasthya, Binu Pappu, and Arjun Lal in key roles. Anomie is produced by Dr Roy CJ, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Blitzkrieg Films, Bhavana, and Aadith Prassanakumar, with music composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.