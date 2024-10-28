ANR National Awards: Big B honors Chiranjeevi with this prestigious award

In a grand celebration held in Hyderabad, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi was bestowed with the prestigious ANR National Award, instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation in memory of the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. This ceremony, which took place on Monday, featured Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, the 2014 recipient of the same award, presenting the honor to Chiranjeevi.

As news of the event spread, photos and videos capturing heartfelt moments among the stars went viral on social media. One touching clip showed Bachchan greeting Chiranjeevi’s mother, Anjana Devi, with profound respect by touching her feet. Another video depicted a warm welcome from fellow actors, including Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Amala, and Naga Chaitanya, as they greeted Bachchan upon his arrival. Nagarjuna, the son of Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his late wife Annapurna, has played a significant role in preserving the legacy of his family through Annapurna Studios, established in 1976.

Chiranjeevi expressed immense joy during his speech, highlighting the significance of the ANR award in comparison to others he has received, such as the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. He articulated that the ANR Award represents a victory in his own home—the Telugu film industry. Referring to the saying “IntaGelichiRachaGelavatam,” he emphasized that while the Padma honors signify success on a broader scale, the ANR Award is a personal triumph.

Chiranjeevi also addressed past controversies surrounding the ‘Legendary Award’ at the Vajrotsavam Event. He recounted how, despite being honored then, he chose to decline it due to mixed sentiments within the industry. Now, receiving the ANR Award from Amitabh Bachchan and in the company of dear friends like Nagarjuna, he felt a sense of acceptance and recognition from his peers that he had long sought.

In a poignant reflection, Chiranjeevi revealed that the ANR Award holds a special place in his heart, affirming his belonging and triumph within the Telugu film community. His emotional speech resonated with many attendees, evoking memories of his illustrious career and deep connections within the industry. This celebration not only honored a cinematic legend but also reinforced the bonds of friendship and respect among the stalwarts of Indian cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his emotional speech, he reflected on the legacy of the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao, a pioneer in Telugu cinema, emphasizing his significant contributions to entertainment and culture. He stated, “Namsakar. It is challenging to stand here and express my thoughts after witnessing such heartfelt moments. I am sincerely grateful to the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Foundation for granting me this honor this evening. I want to thank Akkineni Nageswara Rao for bringing joy to our lives through his remarkable work. His legacy continues to inspire, and I extend my gratitude to his family for upholding the values and vision that he established.”

Amitabh’s words not only celebrate Nageswara Rao’s impactful career but also highlight the camaraderie and mutual respect that define the film industry. This poignant occasion serves as a reminder of the rich history of Telugu cinema and the enduring bonds between its icons.

The event also marked a special moment for Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently became engaged to Naga Chaitanya. This was her first public appearance as part of the Akkineni family, and clips of her enjoying light-hearted interactions with Nagarjuna and Chaitanya captured the attention of netizens.

Among the attendees were notable figures such as Nani, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam, alongside esteemed directors like Nag Ashwin and Trivikram. Previous recipients of the ANR National Award include renowned actresses Sridevi and Rekha, making this award highly coveted in the industry.