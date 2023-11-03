‘Anukunnavanni Jaragavu Konni’ movie review: Intriguing crime comedy with a new concept

Cast: Sriram Nimmala, Kalapala Mounika, Posani Krishna Murali, Babaloo, Bigg Boss Kireeti, Sneha Madhuri, lo, Gautham Raju, Mirchi Hemant

Music: Gideon Katta

Editor: KCB Hari

Producer and Director: G Sandeep

Rating: 2.75/5

Story

Hero Shree Ram Nimmala (Karthik) works as call boy and Heroine Kalapala Mounika(Madhu) will be leading her life as call girl. The plot of this movie is about why did Karthik Madhu change their life like that, how they got stuck due to an incident in their life and how they got out of it is the main crux of the story.

Performances:

Posani Krishnamurali's performance in the second half is the highlight of the movie. Hero Sriram Nimmala gave a good performance. Heroine Kalapala Mounika acted very well even though it was her debut. Other actors Kireeti, Sneha Madhuri, Sonia Chowdary, Gautham Raju and Mirchi Hemanth did justice to their roles.

Technicalities

Director G Sandeep has taken the two responsibilities of producer and director and made the movie as planned. The music provided by Gideon Katta is very new. Editor KCB Hari did a good job making the movie crisp. The movie came with a new concept of showing the hero as a call boy and the heroine as a call girl, which was never seen before.



















