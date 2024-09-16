Anupam Kher shares a note after he attends the Hindi Divas Event

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his wonderful experience after he recently attended the Hindi Divas 2024 event that took place on September 14 and 15 respectively.



On Monday, taking to his photo-sharing platform, Anupam who has 7.4 million followers on Instagram shared a video from the event as he addressed the large gathering over there.

The ‘Saaransh’ fame actor also captioned the post in Hindi as, “Delhi mein Hindi Divas 2024 evam chaturth Akhil Bhartiya raj bhasha sammelan mein bhaag liya. Prakhyat nirdeshak aur abhineta Shri Chandra Prakash Dwivedi Ji se bhasha ke Vikas ka sashakt madhyam: Bhartiya cinema vishay per Desh videsh se aaye lagbhag 7000 Hindi premiyon pratinidhiyon se batchit ki.”

(Participated in Delhi mein Hindi Divas 2024 eve Chaturthi Akhil Bhartiya Raj language conference. Renowned director and actress Shri Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, who has become a powerful medium for the development of the language: Bhartiya has distributed around 7000 Hindi awards from across the country and abroad for cinema subjects).

“Sabhi se ek nivedan Kiya- jitna ho sake Apne bacchon se ghar mein Hindi mein baat Karen. Sabka prem mila. Dhanyawad aadarniya Amit Shah ji mujhe is Bhavya aayojan mein nimantran dene ke liye. Jai Ho". Anupam concluded.

(Made a request to everyone - as much as possible, talk to your children in Hindi at home. Got everyone's love. Thank you very much to Amit Shah for inviting me to this grand event. Jai ho).

For the unversed, Hindi Divas are celebrated to make people aware of its importance which became the formal language of India on September 14, 1949, by the constituent assembly of India.

Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru declared September as the Hindi Divas.

On the work front, the ‘Kaagaz 2’ actor will next feature in the political drama 'Emergency' which is helmed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film also features Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is also gearing up for another film titled ‘Vijay 69’, helmed by Akshay Roy. The storyline of the upcoming film revolves around a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.