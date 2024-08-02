Anupam Kherjoins cast of Nikhil Siddharth’s ‘The India House’

Timeless titan Anupam Kher, known for his contributions to notable projects like "The Kashmir Files," "Karthikeya 2," and "Tiger Nageswara Rao," continues his successful collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal Arts in the latest production, "The India House." This ambitious Pan-India project, directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and starring Nikhil Siddharth, is further elevated by the partnership with global star Ram Charan and Vikram Reddy’s V Mega Pictures.

Filming for "The India House" recently commenced in the historic locale of Hampi. The production team celebrated a significant milestone as Anupam Kher joined the cast, infusing the project with renewed energy and vigor. Kher’s involvement is anticipated to greatly enhance the film’s creative spirit and drive its momentum forward.

A video released by the makers highlights the mutual admiration between Abhishek Agarwal and Anupam Kher. While Kher's complete look remains under wraps, his character appears to have a substantial presence, dressed in a suit and panche with spectacles.

Set in 1905, this period drama explores themes of love and revolution, with Saiee Manjrekar playing the female lead. The film boasts a team of experienced professionals, including Cameron Bryson as the cinematographer and Vishal Abani as the production designer.