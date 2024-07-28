Live
- ‘Jewel Thief’ teaser and audio get a grand launch
- Dulquer Salmaan’snext telugu film ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’unveiled
- Arjun’s first look from Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ adds anticipation
- Anupama dazzles in body-hugging outfit
- ‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental
- BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men
- Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman
- Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues
- Paris Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m Air Rifle final, Sandeep Singh fails to advance
- Giant Fish Weighing Over 1.5 Ton Caught by Machilipatnam Fishermen
Just In
Anupama dazzles in body-hugging outfit
Highlights
Anupama Parameswaran is capturing attention with her recent sizzling photoshoot.
Anupama Parameswaran is capturing attention with her recent sizzling photoshoot. The actress dazzles in a vibrant blue, body-hugging, backless mini dress, exuding confidence and sensuality in every shot.
Fans are captivated by her stunning new look, which marks a refreshing change for the star. Currently, the Malayalam beauty is busy filming her upcoming Telugu movie, Paradha.
With her striking photoshoot and an exciting film on the horizon, anticipation is high to see Anupama shine on the big screen once again.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS