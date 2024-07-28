  • Menu
Anupama dazzles in body-hugging outfit

Anupama dazzles in body-hugging outfit
Anupama Parameswaran is capturing attention with her recent sizzling photoshoot. The actress dazzles in a vibrant blue, body-hugging, backless mini dress, exuding confidence and sensuality in every shot.

Fans are captivated by her stunning new look, which marks a refreshing change for the star. Currently, the Malayalam beauty is busy filming her upcoming Telugu movie, Paradha.

With her striking photoshoot and an exciting film on the horizon, anticipation is high to see Anupama shine on the big screen once again.


