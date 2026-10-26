- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN meeting in Philippines
- SC refuses to entertain plea of Delhi riots accused to attend law classes in Ghaziabad
- AICC chief Kharge's remarks against PM Modi reflect Congress' declining political culture: Karnataka BJP
- PM Gati Shakti model paves way for people-centric infrastructure
- Google Messages tests AI scam detection to flag risky texts and links.
- Dhanush’s Fan Club Rebranding Fuels Tamil Nadu Political Buzz, TVK Dismisses Challenge
- Instagram Arrives on Apple TV With Reels, Videos and Live Shows
- No merger with NCP(SP) ahead: Ruling NCP reaffirms alliance autonomy
Anupama Parameswaran dubs for 'Bhogi'; director Sampath Nandi says not easy to dub for a native accent from the 1960s!
In Short
Director Sampath Nandi, who is next gearing up for the release of his explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Monday, lauded actress Anupama Parameswaran for effortlessly dubbing for her character, Kandula Sulochana Rani, in the film.
Hyderabad: Director Sampath Nandi, who is next gearing up for the release of his explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Monday, lauded actress Anupama Parameswaran for effortlessly dubbing for her character, Kandula Sulochana Rani, in the film.
Taking to his social media timelines to post a clip showing Anupama Parameswaran dubbing for her part in the film, the director wrote, It’s not easy to dub for a native accent from 1960’s But @anupamahere pulled off effortlessly. #KandulaSulochanaRani #BHOGI. #SharwaSampathBloodFest 💥 in Theaters from Nov 12. @SriSathyaSaiArt."
It may be recalled that the makers had, some months ago, released a Character poster of Anupama in the film. The poster showed Anupama in a village belle avatar walking barefoot on a dusty rural path. She was seen carrying a large woven basket filled with green leaves on her head while holding more leaves in one hand and a tiffin box in the other. Her attire was rustic, an earthy half saree with a faded blouse, styled in a traditional manner. Her expression was intense and determined, hinting at a strong, hardworking character. Behind her, the backdrop showed a raw, authentic village setup with mud huts, wooden fences, and cattle.
Sources say that Sulochana, the character Anupama plays in the film, will be a spirited person who is deeply rooted in nature. Earning her livelihood by crafting leaf plates from Moduga leaves, the “Flame of the Forest” Sulochana would embody both resilience and quiet strength.
The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.
'Bhogi' also stars Dimple Hayathi playing the other lead role. Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.
On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.
Planned as a pan-India release, the movie will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on November 12 this year.
BJP protests outside Congress office in Ranchi over Kharge's remark on PM Modi
Alias Rukmini First Single ‘Ruku Ruku Rukmini’ Promo Is Out
SC issues notice on plea challenging Maharashtra SIR; declines to extend deadline without hearing ECI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN meeting in Philippines
Is Actor Dhanush Eyeing a Political Debut? Will His Next Act Be Cinema, Welfare or Politics?
Cyclone Arnab To intensify To Very Severe Storm, Red Alert For Andhra Pradesh And Odisha
Delhi CM Gupta launches trial run of Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari; service to begin before Chhath Puja
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block After Short Circuit, Six Fire Engines Rushed to Spot
Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive
Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on Purvanchal Expressway in UP; several injured