BJP protests outside Congress office in Ranchi over Kharge's remark on PM Modi

Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a protest outside the Congress office in Ranchi against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's alleged objectionable remark related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.

The demonstration was led by Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Babulal Marandi.

BJP workers marched to the Congress office and demanded an apology from Kharge. The situation turned tense for some time as workers of both the BJP and Congress came face-to-face outside the party office.

Anticipating unrest, the district administration had deployed heavy security in the area, with police personnel stationed in large numbers and barricades set up around the premises.

Protesters attempted to cross the barricades and move towards the Congress office, leading to heated arguments between the police and BJP workers.

Carrying party flags and placards, the protesters called for an end to what they described as disrespectful remarks against the Prime Minister and urged political leaders to maintain decorum in public discourse.

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress and Kharge, demanding an apology to the Prime Minister.

On the other hand, Congress workers present there also responded with slogans against the BJP. Some workers were seen climbing barricades to register their protest. Police promptly removed them from there, preventing any untoward incident.

Speaking during the protest, Babulal Marandi alleged that Congress leaders had repeatedly made objectionable statements against Prime Minister Modi and had now extended such comments to his parents.

He said political differences should be expressed within the bounds of decorum and civility.

The BJP has called for nationwide demonstrations and gheraos of Congress offices over the controversy. The Ranchi protest was part of that campaign.

Despite the heavy police deployment, workers from both parties remained steadfast in their respective demonstrations throughout the event.



