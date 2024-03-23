Anurag Kashyap sets price cap for potential collaborators amid frustration with mediocre work

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, celebrated for his iconic films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Black Friday’, has recently announced a bold move regarding potential collaborations with new talents. In a notable shift in his approach, Kashyap has decided to set a price cap for individuals seeking to meet him for creative endeavors.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kashyap shared a candid note addressing his followers and outlining his decision. Expressing frustration over encountering individuals who fail to contribute meaningfully to his projects or deliver subpar work, the auteur declared his intention to implement rates for meetings with aspiring talents.

“I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre people. So now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So, I will now have rates,” Kashyap stated in his post.

According to the filmmaker’s new policy, individuals interested in meeting him for creative discussions will be charged Rs 1 lakh for a 10-15 minute session, Rs 2 lakh for half an hour, and Rs 5 lakh for a one-hour meeting. Emphasizing his seriousness, Kashyap specified that payment must be made in advance.

In his caption, Kashyap reiterated his stance, urging individuals to refrain from contacting him unless they are willing to adhere to the established rates. He emphasized his desire to focus solely on serious collaborations, highlighting his frustration with those seeking shortcuts or offering mediocre work.

While Kashyap has a history of successful collaborations with newcomers, such as music composer Amit Trivedi in ‘Dev.D’ and cinematographer Jay Oza in ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, his recent decision reflects his determination to ensure that future collaborations are fruitful and contribute significantly to his projects.