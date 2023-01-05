Anushka Shetty Launches The Trailer Of Santosh Shoban And Priya's 'Kalyanam Kamaneeyam'

These days, most families have a working husband and wife. As both are equally independent, the chores and work between the couple are divided. But here Tollywood's young hero Santosh Shoban tried to come up with an emotional comedy movie Kalyanam Kamaneeyam which deals with a unique plot. Till 25 years of his age, he depends on his father and after his wedding, he starts enjoying with his wife's salary. Basically, he takes everything for granted. As the movie is all set to hit the theatres for the Pongal festival, the makers launched the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the plot.

Tollywood's ace actress Anushka Shetty launched the trailer through her Twitter page and sent her best wishes to the whole team… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "Presenting u all a glimpse into #KalyanamKamaneeyam http://youtu.be/KJGiUV2oV3o Wishing @UVConcepts_ @Dir_Anilkumar #KarthikGattamneni, #ShravanBharadwaj & entire team all the very best @santoshsoban & @priya_Bshankar always a treat to watch u all on screen @UV_Creations See u all in the theatres on Jan 14 th 2023… Looking forward #KalyanamKamaneeyam".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Shoban and Priya's wedding song. Then for a few days, they lead a happy life but as Shoban is jobless, Priya wants him to be independent. So, we need to wait and watch how he will manage to bag a job and balance his work and personal life.

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam movie is directed by Anil Kumar Aalla and is produced by UV Creations banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 14th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!