Anushka Shetty, Prabhas, Vivek Oberoi And Other Actors Congratulate RRR Team For Their Oscars Nomination

It is all known that India's blockbuster movie RRR received the prestigious Oscars 2023 nomination for the popular "Naatu Naatu…" song. The movie is listed in the 'Original Song' category and it also bagged the Golden Globe 2023 award in the same category itself. Thus, there are high expectations on it. Although the team expected the movie to be listed in the 'Best Actor' and 'Visual Effects' category, RRR couldn't make it. Right from the nomination announcement, most of the Indian actors are congratulating the RRR team for their great achievement.

Off late, even Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and a few others praised the RRR movie and congratulated the whole team…

Anushka Shetty

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Can't be happier…Congratulations @mmkeeravani garu @ssrajamouli garu .. @bhairavudu @sskarthikeya ..so so so heart warming and proud… @jrntr @alwaysramcharan Congratulations to each and everyone behind #NaatuNaatu / #RRR … @dvvmovies @dopkksenthilkumar @sipligunjrahul @premrakshith_choreographer #ChandraBose #Srivalli @ramarajamouli.ssrajamouli @rrrmovie #RRRForOscars".



Prabhas

He also congratulated the team by jotting down, "The greatest @ssrajamouli does it again! Congratulations to the legendary #MMkeeraavani garu, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan for the Oscar nomination for #NaatuNaatu! #RRRMovie".



Suriya

He wrote, "Hearty congratulations on the #OscarNominations2023 RRR @ssrajamouli sir @mmkeeravaani sir @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @rahulsipligunj choreographer Prem Rakshit & energetic moves by my brothers @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamChara Best wishes for the win".



Vivek Oberoi

He congratulated the team by jotting down, "Feel so proud that the world is dancing to Indian tunes A huge congratulations to the team of #RRR on their #Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication."



Director Radha Krishna

Some people excel to the farthest places humanly impossible nd light the torch paving way to others! @ssrajamouli sir @mmkeeravaani sir nd @boselyricist sir are such cinematic sages🙏🙏 @AlwaysRamCharan sir nd @tarak9999 sir thank u 4 d magical dances moves🙏 #RRRForOscars — Radha Krishna (@director_radhaa) January 25, 2023

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli also dropped a heartfelt note after receiving the biggest achievement…



His note reads, "My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film... I can't ask for more...I am currently doing Naatu Naatu more vigorously than Tarak and Charan...

Chandra Bose garu..Congratulations...Oscar stage meedha mana paata...thank you...

Prem master, your contribution to the song is invaluable.. my personal Oscar goes to you..

Bhairava's BGM is what inspired me to go ahead with Naatu Naatu, after hesitating for a long time. Love you Bhairi babu..

Super energetic vocals by Rahul and Bhairava enhanced the song..

The main reason is Tarak and Charan's sync and style. They danced their way into the hearts of audiences across the globe... Sorry for the torture. But I will not hesitate to do it again...

I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of Naatu Naatu and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward.

A big hug to you all the crazy fans..

It was only possible because of the tireless and relentless efforts of Karthikeya. Proud of you Karth..

My brothers at Walls & Trends worked 24x7 giving shoutouts and made sure that everyone heard about the film and the song. Thank you Pradeep, Harsha and Chaitanya.

Efficiently handled by Accolade, Variance, Potentate, Divergent and Cinetic... Thank you... One more step to go...

- S. S. RAJAMOULI".

Hope the movie also bags the prestigious Oscars 2023 award and take Tollywood to new heights!