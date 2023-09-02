Anushka’s Malayam debut is a super natural thriller

Anushka Shetty is awaiting the release of her new movie “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” which is all set to release next week. While everyone is saying that the actress is not available for the film’s promotions, we have a news that she is all set to make her Malayalam film debut in “Kathanar, The Wild Sorcerer,” alongside Jayasurya, who plays the titular role.





Directed by Rojin Thomas, known for the film “#Home,” this ambitious project is based on the fascinating tales of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Kerala priest who was believed to possess supernatural powers. The makers released a two-minute video offering a glimpse into the film’s mystical world. The visuals hint at a thrilling journey filled with sorcery and supernatural elements set in a netherworld. A significant portion of the film will be shot on a massive 45,000-square-foot modular shooting floor.









Anushka Shetty, who had been on a hiatus, will soon join the sets of “Kathanar” after the release of her comeback film, “Miss. Shetty Mr Polishetty,” scheduled for September 7th.

