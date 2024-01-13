‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ is a gripping murder mystery

The producers of the upcoming Malayalam film 'Anweshippin Kandethum,' starring Tovino Thomas, unveiled a captivating teaser on Friday, offering a glimpse into the suspenseful narrative centered around a shocking murder case. The 50-second teaser introduces Tovino in the role of Sub Inspector Anand, a police officer set to unravel the mysteries behind a sensational police case.

In this suspenseful thriller, Tovino Thomas steps into the shoes of a dedicated and passionate police officer, providing a fresh perspective on both investigative elements and the personal lives of the investigators. The actor, renowned for his work in 'Vaashi,' expressed excitement about the film, emphasizing its departure from the conventional narrative path.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President of Films and Events at Saregama India Ltd, praised the well-crafted script, the talented team of technicians, and Tovino Thomas's outstanding performance. He assured audiences that the thrill showcased in the teaser would translate into an exhilarating cinematic experience on the big screen.

Director Darwin Kuriakose shed light on Tovino's character, portraying him as an idealistic and sincere police officer driven by youthful passion for justice. The film unfolds as he faces unexpected challenges during the investigation into incidents that occurred in a town in Kerala.

Featuring Aadhya Prasad as the female lead and a strong supporting cast including Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Pramod Veliyanad, Kottayam Nazeer, Aswathy Manoharan, Saranya, and Arthana Binu, 'Anweshippin Kandethum' promises a unique cinematic experience. Written by Jinu V Abraham and directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, the film is produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama India, along with Theatre of Dreams. Audiences can anticipate the film's release on February 9, promising an enthralling journey into suspense and mystery.