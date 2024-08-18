Appealing first look from ‘Brahma Anandam’ out

Legendary actor Brahmanandam and his son Raja Goutham will share the screen as a grandfather and grandson duo in the upcoming film Brahma Anandam. Directed by debutant RVS Nikhil and produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under Swadharm Entertainment, the film is presented by Smt. Savithry and Sri Umesh Yadav.



The first look of Brahmanandam, revealed recently, shows him in a traditional panchekattu, radiating a charming smile. This glimpse has created a positive buzz among audiences. The film’s teaser is set to release on August 19.

Brahma Anandam promises to deliver a blend of humor and drama, featuring Brahmanandam as Anand Ram Murthy, a benevolent grandfather, and Raja Goutham as Brahma, a self-centered grandson. Their contrasting personalities drive the film’s narrative, filled with fun, challenges, and heartwarming moments.

Priya Vadlamani and Aishwarya Holakkal play the female leads, with Vennela Kishore, Sampath, and Rajeev Kanakala in supporting roles. The film features music by SandilyaPisapati, cinematography by Mitesh Parvathaneni, and editing by Prasanna. With successful past productions under the banner, expectations are high for this latest venture.