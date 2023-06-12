Live
AR Rahman daughter making her debut as music director
Khatija Rahman, the daughter of Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman, who has sung many super hit songs, has now turned music director herself. She is all set to make her debut as a music director with “Minmini,” which is directed by Halitha Shameem of Sillu Karupatti fame. The director took to her social media accounts and shared a picture of herself with Khatija in the recording studio, saying, “I am so happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman, for Minmini. The euphonious singer is also a brilliant music composer. Some great music is underway!”
“Minmini” stars Esther Anil, Hari Krishnan, Gaurav Kalai, and Pravin Kishore as the lead characters. The shoot of the film is over, and post-production works are currently underway.