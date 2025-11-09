AR Rahman sets Hyderabad ablaze with nostalgia and musical brilliance

Music legend A.R. Rahman turned Hyderabad into a symphony of emotions on Saturday night as he performed live at Ramoji Film City after seven years. Presented by Hyderabad Talkies, EVA Live, and Xora, the concert drew an extraordinary crowd of over 50,000, marking one of the city’s biggest live music events in recent years.

Emerging dramatically from beneath the stage, Rahman opened the evening with “Jana Gana Mana” from Yuva, setting a patriotic tone. With his theme centered on “the soul of national integration,” the maestro took audiences on an unforgettable journey through his timeless hits — “Rang De Basanti,” “Fanaa,” “Chinna Chinna Aasai,” “Dil Se Re,” “Mustafa Mustafa,” and the Oscar-winning “Jai Ho.”

The crowd was thrilled when Rahman introduced a surprise Punjabi bhangra number performed live for the first time, featuring a dynamic Colombian drummer. The night grew even more special as actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor joined him to unveil their song “Chikri Chikri” from Peddi, composed by Rahman. His son, A.R. Ameen, also performed the track live, adding a fresh charm to the event.

Rahman expressed heartfelt admiration for Telugu cinema, crediting it as the foundation of his musical career. “Telugu is where my journey began,” he said, lauding the global success of Baahubali, Pushpa, RRR, and the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu.

Supported by stellar musicians like Shweta Mohan, Rakshita Suresh, and Ranjit Barot, the concert stood as a vibrant celebration of culture, unity, and Rahman’s unmatched legacy — a night that will resonate in Hyderabad’s memory for years.